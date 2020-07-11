Kirkpatrick was the girlfriend of Olivia’s 29-year-old father Howard Jansen III, who had been arrested Friday in his daughter’s death, Fox 4 Kansas City reported.

Jansen was booked for a passing fancy charges as Kirkpatrick.

Police arrested him after Olivia’s human anatomy was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, according to reports.

KCKPD investigators began looking for your ex after Jansen reported her missing Friday morning. He reported last seeing Olivia around 11 p.m. Thursday when that he went to sleep.

Jansen told cops that he discovered his daughter missing when he woke up at 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to FOX 4. He then waited three hours to call police.

KCKPD spokesman Tom Tomasic said they heard “several stories throughout the day” and “none of them made sense,” according to the station.

An Amber Alert for Olivia was issued nevertheless although there is no known suspect or suspect vehicle, “Due to her age and a search of the location, investigators think that she was taken from the positioning.”

Investigators looked for the girl during your day Friday with all-terrain vehicles, drones, and police dogs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.