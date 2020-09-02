Death of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge executioner means little to young generation By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Former Khmer Rouge S-21 jail chief Duch stands in a courtroom throughout a pre-trial in Phnom Penh



2/2

By Prak Chan Thul

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – For survivors of Cambodia’s harsh Khmer Rouge program, the death of the group’s executioner and security chief, called Comrade Duch, has actually brought an even more, little sense, of justice for their long-lasting suffering.

But for numerous more youthful individuals, awareness of an episode that ruined Cambodia and frightened the world is fading in a nation where the bulk of its 16 million individuals were born well after the fall of the program more than 40 years back.

Kaing Guek Eav, or Comrade Duch, who passed away on Wednesday was the very first member of the Khmer Rouge management to deal with trial for his function within a routine blamed for a minimum of 1.7 million deaths in the “killing fields” of Cambodia from 1975 to 1979.

In 2010, a U.N.-backed tribunal discovered him guilty of mass murder, abuse and criminal activities versus mankind at Tuol Sleng jail, a previous Phnom Penh high school that still stands as a memorial to the atrocities dedicated within.

“I feel relieved that I have got some justice,” stated Norng Chan Phal, 51, a survivor, when requested for his reaction to the death in health center of Duch, who was 77 and …