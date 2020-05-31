Death of Algerian girl, 10, in ‘faith healing’ ceremony sparks outcry | Algeria

A 10-year-old lady who died in japanese Algeria whereas present process religion therapeutic appeared to undergo “blows and burns”, a prosecutor mentioned, sparking offended reactions on-line after the arrest of a person.

The public prosecutor in Guelma, 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of the capital Algiers, introduced a 28-year-old man had been arrested on Thursday after the demise of the lady “who was abused during a ruqya (faith healing) to which she was subjected in her family home”.

The prosecutor didn’t disclose why the lady was subjected to the ruqya, a observe typically carried out with the intention of treating the sick, “driving out a demon”, offering safety from “the evil eye” or curing infertility.

According to the prosecutor’s assertion, cited by native media, the lady died after being taken to hospital in Guelma.

“The girl’s body bore signs of blows and burns,” the assertion mentioned.

The public prosecutor ordered an post-mortem and an investigation into the kid’s demise, the assertion mentioned.

While religion therapeutic is permitted in Islam as a result of it’s carried out utilizing the phrase of God – via recitation of the Koran – many be aware the observe can result in abuse, significantly of these with psychological well being points.

Algerians took to social media in fury over the demise of the lady in a “torture session” by the hands of an “executioner”, with many additionally decrying an absence of media protection of the tragedy.

“Are we going to pretend for a long time not to see … the 10-year-old girl tortured and killed …?” requested journalist Akram Kharief, the director of the MENA Defense web site, on his Facebook web page.