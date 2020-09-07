Death knell sounds for some of Japan’s oldest department stores By Reuters

© Reuters. Visitors are seen at an entrance of Ebisu Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo, Japan



By Ritsuko Ando and Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – After more than three centuries in business, the Onuma department store in northern Japanese city of Yamagata began bankruptcy proceedings this year – one of many distinguished department stores across the country in dire straits.

Known for fancy food halls, luxury items, impeccable service and, in their heyday, rooftop attractions to entertain families, Japan’s department stores have been in a long slow decline as shopping habits change.

Now the coronavirus pandemic, just as it has forced U.S. retailers such as Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus into bankruptcy, is hammering nails into coffins for some – particularly those in regional areas.

Last month, 146-year-old Nakago closed the doors of its last remaining store in Fukushima city, also in the north, while Izutsuya Co Ltd (T:), a chain in the southern city of Kita Kyushu, shuttered one of its two main stores.

“Everyone agrees it’s very disappointing, but the truth is that people haven’t been shopping at these stores lately,” said Shuhei Yamashita, a retail consultant who hopes to buy the Onuma department store from creditors and turn it around.

…