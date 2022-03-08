The President of the Union of Judges of the Republic of Armenia Alexander Azaryan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of March 8.

“Dear women, the Union of Judges of the Republic of Armenia congratulates you on spring, the holiday of love and beauty, March 8.

Your involvement improves և enriches any field, and caring and dedication brings new content to life.

May the light and beauty that you scatter around you daily be reciprocated by a great deal of unconditional love, appreciation and warmth.

March 8 is the day of symbolic meaning of all that. “Congratulating you again on the holiday, we wish you peace, health and high spirits,” the message reads.