‘Dear John: The Betty Broderick Story’ review: Amanda Peet shines in USA miniseries

Frankly, USA community’s choice to show “Dear John,” its collection primarily based on Los Angeles Times protection of a sensational case, right into a rotating collection of “love-focused true crime” dramas looks like a little bit of a stretch. Yet setting that apart, “Betty Broderick” takes on a lifetime of its personal, in a means that exposes the inequities of the system towards girls in the late 1980s, when a determined Broderick dedicated her crimes.

Broderick shot both her ex and his new spouse, a narrative immortalized (starring then-TV film queen Meredith Baxter) in “A Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story” and a sequel, “Her Final Fury.” That got here amid the sort-of apex of spousal violence in the style throughout the 1980s and ’90s, with titles like “The Burning Bed” and “Fatal Vision.”

What the most recent “Betty Broderick” zeroes in on, with the good thing about distance, is the way in which that Broderick’s husband Dan (performed with trademark unctuousness by Christian Slater) exploited the unequal energy construction to punish his spouse, squirrel away cash from his regulation follow and bulldoze over her all through the authorized course of.

Granted, as a rich girl arguing to not have her way of life upended by divorce, Betty wasn’t probably the most sympathetic determine, and he or she turned more and more threatening because the setbacks grew in quantity.

That decline, nonetheless, did not occur in a single day, and the eight-episode format permits government producer Alexandra Cunningham to flesh out the circumstances and surroundings that bred her frustration. That contains a whole chapter dedicated to gaslighting (a time period now frequently used in the political realm), and the way in which Dan denied, denied and denied some extra his affair with Linda (Rachel Keller), the worker he ultimately married. Notably, when Betty’s conduct turned extra alarming — complaining to exasperated buddies that Dan had “robbed me of everything I had,” and buying a gun — her ex dismissed the suggestion that she posed any actual hazard. “She’s not going to kill the golden goose,” he says. There’s no person actually to love in this situation, and it’s kind of morbid provided that we all know how this sordid story ends. Still, Peet’s raging, jealous, live-wire efficiency is a profession peak, and brings a depth to Betty’s plight — particularly as filtered via this era — that the common “Lifetime movie” lacks. As a footnote, sister NBCUniversal community Oxygen will current its personal documentary dedicated to the case, “Snapped: Betty Broderick,” in mid-July, proper after “Dear John” wraps up. Yet Betty solely snapped after an extended, painful bend. By the time it is over, Betty Broderick is each “a woman scorned” and one higher understood, with out sacrificing any of the trashy chewiness that has drawn viewers to such materials since lengthy earlier than she ever pulled the set off. “Dear John: The Betty Broderick Story” premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. on USA.

