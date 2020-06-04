‘Dear…’ and ‘2040’ review: An Apple TV+ series and Australian documentary look for rays of hope amid dark times

Seen together, the two serve as heartwarming bookends. And each preaches (and yes, “preach” may be the operative word) a similar message — namely, that one person can make an improvement, however daunting the challenge may possibly appear.

Inspired by the company’s “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear…” is perhaps most impressive in terms of its economy. The half-hour-ish episodes not merely provide a quick biography of the subject, but a handful of personal stories from those inspired by them, reading their own letters to the stars.

It’s an eclectic bunch, including Oprah Winfrey, who discusses the pivotal submit her show — when she stopped doing low priced exploitation and began channeling her energy into a “Live your best life” mantra — and tears up whenever a fan says, “You helped me become the best version of myself.”

In another chapter, primatologist Jane Goodall discusses the feeling that there surely is “not much you can do alone,” noting that when the impulse to do something is adopted by “billions of people living in harmony with nature, that’s what’s going to lead us to a world that we want to leave to our children.”

“Only movements change the world,” adds feminist icon Gloria Steinem during her episode. “One person does not do that.” And therefore it goes. Apple has allied itself with Winfrey , who quotes Maya Angelou in saying, “Your legacy is every life you’ve touched.” Produced by R.J. Cutler, “Dear…” represents what essentially feels like an extension of that brand, with other installments featuring Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, and Big Bird because, well, why don’t you? The eclectic lineup means your mileage can vary greatly from episode to episode, but the underlying point — celebrating the influence that such figures can have — endorses the capability of a-listers to influence society in positive ways, or as Winfrey puts it, “drop pieces of light into people’s lives.” There’s very little subtlety in the execution, but that clearly was not the intent. And if “Dear…” may be written off as what Oprah’s critics once labeled “broccoli TV,” given the state of media, it’s hard to question working something healthiest into our diets. The blueprint for “2040” comes squarely from the same playbook. Already a hit in Australia , the documentary (which played film festivals last year) is undeniably manipulative, featuring not only director Damon Gameau’s adorable tyke Zoe but interviews with dozens of children referring to their hopes for the near future. In the cheekiest flourish, the actor-turned-filmmaker is made up to illustrate what he’ll look like once the title date rolls around. Still, the central theme — that the technology to pull right back from the abyss on climate already exists — has a powerful pull, and the film does an admirable job explaining how some of those innovations can be applied in layman’s terms. They include solar powered energy grids, techniques of farming both the land and the ocean (yes, the ocean) and a “massive fleet” of driverless cars that would transform transportation in to a more readily accessible service. Spanning the globe to show where different systems are increasingly being employed, Gameau describes the movie as “an exercise in fact-based dreaming,” noting that despite how remote some prospects might seem, “We have everything we need right now to make it happen.” Although “2040” can come across like a heavy-handed way of making its point, the film’s heart and head are in the best place. If it dares to imagine a global that has achieved genuine progress in addressing a major threat — instead of more doom and gloom — within two decades, that is a call to action and a kind of science fiction that feels especially welcome right now. “Dear…” premieres June 5 on Apple TV+. “2040” is available on demand.

