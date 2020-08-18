DeAndre Hopkins has a hilarious clap back at report he’s holding out

DeAndre Hopkins has a relied on source on this one.

DeAndre Hopkins has yet to take a single breeze for the Arizona Cardinals, and since of this, speculation about his hamstring injury has currently gotten out of control.

It’s not extensive or anything, however a Revenge of the Birds short article, tweeted out by the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, captured the attention of the brand-new Cardinals pass receiver nevertheless.

In a tweet captioned “Is DeAndre Hopkins Holding Out?” from McClain, Hopkins quote-tweeted it with an upgrade of his own from a trustworthy source: himself.

“No DeAndre Hopkins is not holding out,” he composed. “From the source.”

In the sports market, speculation can cut loose, specifically when it’s accompanied by the sort of previous predispositions that are not expected to appear in journalism. It’s a regrettable nature of business, however it’s constantly excellent to see a professional athlete slam that kind of rubbish when it surface areas.

Despite Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury stating he anticipated Hopkins to be back on the field quickly, the short article in concern run on a series of presumptions based upon the factor he was more than likely traded from the Houston Texans in such a spectacular relocation: He desired his agreement circumstance attended to …