Deandre Baker & Quinton Dunbar Armed Robbery Case, No Smoking Gun Video

Exclusive

Cops are NOT in ownership of video proving Deandre Baker and also Quinton Dunbar burglarizing individuals at gunpoint at a picnic in FL … however private investigators are combing the community intending to discover something ASAP.

Multiple individuals associated with the examination had actually informed us they were positive there was video from the May 13 case– however a speaker for the Broward County State Attorney’s Office informs us straight-up there’s no video, “not that I’m aware of.”

One individual associated with the case informs us polices are making an initiative to consult with individuals around to discover if the case was caught on house security video, consisting of Ring buzzer video cameras … and also no, TMZ Sports has actually not seen any kind of video of the case either.

As we formerly reported, Baker is encountering 8 felony fees consisting of heist and also worsened attack— while Dunbar is encountering 4 matters of worsened attack.

Both males declare they have numerous witnesses that state they did not rob any individual at gunpoint. Meanwhile, both males are out on bond, awaiting their following court day.

The problem … polices state they talked to numerous witnesses on the evening of the case that felt Baker as the shot customer in a brazen heist.

One witness informed polices Baker got a 3rd male, that was putting on a red mask, to fire one more partygoer.

Cops state Baker, Dunbar and also the unknown 3rd male ran away the scene in unique escape cars and trucks with greater than $12,000 in cash money and also $60,000 in pricey watches.