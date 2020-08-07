DeAndre Baker potentially faces life in prison for armed robbery

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 04: Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants looks on during second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

DeAndre Baker is being charged with serious crimes.

A bizarre story emerged back in May involving DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks. Both were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a party in Miami, only for those at the party to say the two were in fact not involved.

The investigation continued and news dropped Friday that Baker is now facing serious charges that could end up with him spending the rest of his life in prison.

DeAndre Baker is being prosecuted on four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State attorney Mike Satz. if convicted, mandatory minimum 10 years and up to life in state prison. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 7, 2020

DeAndre Baker staring down serious prison time

The timeline was the party itself, followed by both apparently being cleared, only for them to both turn themselves in to police. The two were then held in limbo until this latest update. Dunbar is not facing any charges…