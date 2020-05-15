Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar, two NFL players, are wanted for allegedly robbing partygoers at gunpoint

DeAndre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants, and Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, are each wanted for their roles in an alleged armed theft throughout a home get together on Wednesday evening.

Baker is wanted for 4 counts of armed theft with a firearm and 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted for 4 counts of Armed Robbery with a firearm, Miramar police mentioned.

Several victims at the home get together allege that Baker and Dunbar stole 1000’s of {dollars} in money from them in addition to useful watches whereas armed with weapons, in response to the arrest warrant.

CNN has tried to achieve a consultant for Baker and there isn’t any recognized contact for Dunbar.