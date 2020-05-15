Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar, two NFL players, are wanted for allegedly robbing partygoers at gunpoint

DeAndre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants, and Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, are each wanted for their roles in an alleged armed theft throughout a home get together on Wednesday evening.
Baker is wanted for 4 counts of armed theft with a firearm and 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted for 4 counts of Armed Robbery with a firearm, Miramar police mentioned.
Several victims at the home get together allege that Baker and Dunbar stole 1000’s of {dollars} in money from them in addition to useful watches whereas armed with weapons, in response to the arrest warrant.
CNN has tried to achieve a consultant for Baker and there isn’t any recognized contact for Dunbar.
Neither Baker nor Dunbar are in custody.
A spokesman for the NFL instructed CNN that the league workplace is conscious of the matter and had no different remark.
The Giants, who selected Baker with their first-round draft choose in 2019, mentioned they’d been in touch with him and had no remark.
Dunbar had been traded to the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March. His new crew mentioned it was “still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”