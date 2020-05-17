DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar turn themselves in after partygoers robbed

Baker and Dunbar went to a houseparty Wednesday where a number of guests affirm both football gamers took countless bucks in cash money from them in addition to important watches while equipped with tools, according to an apprehension warrant.
Baker is billed with 4 matters each of worsened attack with a gun and heist, the BSO prison web site stated. There is no court look set up for him.
Dunbar deals with 4 matters of heist with a gun, Miramar authorities stated.
“His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous @miramarpd that was so excited about arresting a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their unprofessional ‘virtual touchdown dance,’ ” Grieco’s message read.