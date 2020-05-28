Dean Smith’s father, Ron, dies aged 79 after contracting coronavirus | Football News





Dean Smith’s father Ron has died aged 79

The father of Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has died after contracting

coronavirus.

The Premier League membership introduced 79-year-old Ron Smith, a lifelong Villa fan, had died after testing constructive 4 weeks in the past.

A membership assertion learn: “The Aston Villa Family are saddened to announce that Ron Smith, the daddy of our present head coach Dean, has handed away on the age of 79.

“Ron, who had not too long ago been residing in a care house after being recognized with dementia six years in the past, contracted coronavirus 4 weeks in the past and after a brief spell in hospital handed away along with his household at his facet.

“A lifelong supporter, Ron was a steward at Villa Park for a few years and handed on his love of the membership all the way down to his kids.

“As nicely as being an everyday at house video games, Ron was additionally there to witness that best of days in May 1982 when Villa lifted the European Cup in Rotterdam.

“The thoughts of everyone at the football club are currently with Dean and his family at this most distressing of times and would kindly ask for the family’s privacy to be respected.”

Dean Smith guided Aston Villa to the Premier League after beating Derby within the 2019 Championship play-off last

Ron Smith labored as a steward at Villa Park for 25 years and was typically answerable for taking former chairman Sir Doug Ellis to his seat within the Trinity Stand.

Dean Smith mentioned after final yr’s Championship play-off last victory that he had pledged to his father to return his bedside as a Premier League supervisor.

“I went to see my old man on Friday and he kept his eyes open for two minutes,” Smith mentioned after the 2-1 win at Wembley.

“I told him the next time I come to see him I’ll be a Premier League manager, and he smiled.”

A month earlier than the ultimate, Dean’s mom Hilary spoke concerning the household’s love for Villa.

“I’m so proud, so proud,” she advised BirminghamTV. “It’s unbelievable. It’s one thing he is at all times wished to do and his dad can be so proud. His dad’s acquired dementia and he is in a house.

“I knew nothing about soccer till I met my husband in 1964 and we adopted them all over the place, ribbons on the automotive and every part. For our household, his spouse, my grandchildren, it is completely unbelievable.

“I try to go to the away games but I’m usually doggy-minding Dean’s dog. I go to every home game and most games away. It’s tremendous because we’re all Villa supporters. We’re a Villa household.”