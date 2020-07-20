Dean Smith says Aston Villa must prove critics wrong to avoid relegation | Football News





Aston Villa must match Watford’s result on Tuesday to give themselves a chance of staying through to the final day

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has urged his players to prove their detractors wrong and avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Villa are 18th in the dining table and lie three points behind 17th-placed Watford with just two matches remaining, with both sides playing their penultimate games on Tuesday.

Watford’s game against Manchester City will soon be over by the time Villa kick-off against Arsenal – live on Sky Sports – and Smith’s side could have to match the Hornets’ result to give themselves a chance of staying through to the final day.

Villa have already been battling relegation for a lot of the season despite investing heavily in their squad last summer, and Smith says he’s got even resorted to using pundits’ negative comments to motivate his players.

He said: “I think there’s been pressure on us ever since we came back for Project Restart. I think everyone has had us relegated since March. Our job is to go and prove people wrong. These players have played under pressure plus they seem to thrive about it.

“I feel that our performance levels have been good since Project Restart but we have not got the points we deserve. That’s been just about down to the final third of the pitch.

“I believe that players are coming to the fore now at the very top end of the pitch and starting to perform lot a lot better than they were.

“I’ve given them several quotes from pundits. The lads can go and use that as an optimistic.

“I’ve always said my drive has always been to prove people wrong. You’ll always have people who want to put you down and aren’t happy to see people’s success.”

‘We haven’t got what we’ve deserved’

Villa have won just once because the Premier League restarted in June and had an additional victory snatched from their hands at Everton the other day despite outperforming their hosts.

Smith believes his side haven’t earned the points their performances have deserved in 2010, and also feels they have been hit hard by injuries to key players.

He said: “It’s frustrating because I believe offering the players here. We’ve been hampered by some big injuries this season to key players; Tom Heaton, Wesley, John McGinn. They would hamper any team in the league.

“We’ve had players that have actually grown in stature as the season’s gone on. But it’s frustrating we haven’t got the points already that we believe we should have. But we have to go and do something about that now.”