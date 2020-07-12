Dean Smith insists John Terry is not leaving Aston Villa for Bristol City manager’s job | Football News





Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says John Terry is not leaving the club

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has rejected the idea that his assistant John Terry could leave to just take the vacant manager’s job at Bristol City.

Lee Johnson was sacked on July 4 after their home defeat to Cardiff saw them go nine matches with no victory and slip down the Sky Bet Championship table.

Chris Hughton is thought as the favourite to take control at Ashton Gate but after Terry was also linked with the job, Smith quashed suggestions he might be leaving Villa Park.

When asked about the chance for his No 2 overpowering at City, Smith told Sky Sports News: “I have spoken to John and he is fully committed to our cause here at Aston Villa.”

When pushed on whether that he could be in line for the role it was still available at the conclusion of the summer season, Smith added: “I don’t believe we can consider the summer, we have to look at now.

“They’ve got Dean Holden, a former coach of mine, in control at the moment. He is spending so much time for his club and JT is certainly working very hard for me.

“We’ve got a very good relationship and we enjoy working together.”

A more pressing concern for former Walsall manager Smith is the battle to help keep Villa in the Premier League.

Wins for West Ham and Watford on Saturday have left them seven points adrift of safety starting Sunday’s game with Crystal Palace – live on Sky Sports.

But with tough fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester United now off the beaten track, Smith remains confident they are able to give a good account of themselves against teams nearer to their own ability.

Smith added: “We’ve got four massive games to come and they are not against Man Utd or Liverpool, they’re against teams we feel we could be competitive against but there is a lot of quality in the Premier League.

“Our concentration now is fully on Crystal Palace. They won their first game after lockdown at Bournemouth 2-0 but they’ve lost their last four.

“I watched their last game against Chelsea and these were very good, they were very regrettable they did not get a bring about that game.

“We have to just make sure we concentrate on ourselves and that individuals are performing to the levels we could.

“Now we face a team in Crystal Palace we feel we can be competitive against rather than the internationals at Liverpool and Manchester United.”