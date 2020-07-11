Dean Smith: Aston Villa must believe they can survive relegation battle | Football News





Dean Smith admits Aston Villa are fighting for their lives.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has called on his players to own belief they can change their fortunes during the final four matches of their Premier League season.

Villa are 2nd from bottom ahead of Sunday’s home fixture with Crystal Palace go on Sky Sports and with no victory since football resumed.

A 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday was their third loss in a row, but Smith has advised his team to just forget about those effects and be optimistic in order to avoid an instant go back to the Sky Bet Championship.

“Everybody is hurting, but we have to move on very quickly,” said Smith.

“We have to go directly into these video games believing that individuals can earn every single one of those.

“The heart as well as the spirit are available, and we must make sure that we all maintain that will. We are usually fighting for the lives, players know what it indicates and they know what reaches stake.

A new Villa compared to C Palace Live upon

“I’ve been in situations like this before, Aston Villa is my life at the moment and we’re doing everything we can.”

After the check out of Palace, Smith’s part head to Everton before Arsenal travel to Villa Park, and after that a trip to relegation rivals West Ham inside their final online game of the marketing campaign.

zero:46 Aston Villa office manager Dean Smith pays gratitude to England and Leeds legend Jack Charlton, who have died when justin was 85 Aston Villa office manager Dean Smith pays gratitude to England and Leeds legend Jack Charlton, who have died at the age of 85

Smith added: “We have to be better, but we created chances against two of the most notable teams.

“The lads showed great belief and character against Liverpool and Manchester United and if a determination went our way, it would’ve been close against United.

“We know how important these last four games are for our season. We know that this is a run where we can be more competitive.”

a few:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s conquer Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights through Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa inside the Premier League

While Villa taking their final three, Sunday’s opponents Palace have endured four failures in a line since the 2-0 earn at Bournemouth last month.

Eagles employer Roy Hodgson rejected statements they are recorded their vacations ahead of this specific weekend plus Smith abounds with respect regarding his many other manager.

“I expect a well-organised team and defensively we have to be good because we know the threat that they pose,” the particular 49-year-old mentioned.

“I have every respect for the job that Roy Hodgson has done. They were unfortunate to lose against Chelsea and Roy will make sure that they don’t take their foot off the gas.”

Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina is likely to be match despite worrying of a cripple injury throughout the loss to be able to United, whilst Matt Targett should go back after absent the last a couple of matches with all the same trouble.