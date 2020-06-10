Dean Henderson will become England’s No 1, says Sheffield United team-mate Simon Moore | Football News





Dean Henderson has loved a profitable season within the Premier League

Dean Henderson will become England’s future No 1 goalkeeper, in line with his Sheffield United team-mate Simon Moore.

Jordan Pickford has been favoured by England boss Gareth Southgate however with Euro 2020 pushed again a 12 months as a result of coronavirus pandemic, it might enable Henderson extra time to stake his declare as the primary selection.

Henderson, who’s at Bramall Lane on mortgage from Manchester United, has loved a profitable season within the Premier League following promotion final time period, with the Blades seventh forward of the return to motion on June 17.

Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood says the group have the chance to become the 'biggest' group within the membership's historical past by qualifying for Europe

When requested if Henderson was able to problem Pickford as England’s first selection, Blades goalkeeper Moore instructed Sky Sports: “Yes he undoubtedly is. Last 12 months within the Championship he was one of the best goalkeeper, and he is carried that on this season within the Premier League.

“The huge factor with Deano is that he backs up what he says. He has a transparent objective in his head, to be England’s No 1. I feel he is effectively on the way in which to doing that. He’s an distinctive expertise.

“This season in the Premier League has done him the world of good to stake his claim as England’s No 1.

“It’s tough being behind him with sport time restricted, however on the similar time I’m delighted for Deano as a result of he is an ideal lad and since he joined he is captured the followers’ hearts.

“His performances back up what he says off the pitch. That’s what I like about Deano. If he says he’s going to do something, he will do it. He’s going to have a great career and I genuinely believe he will be England’s No 1 at one point.”