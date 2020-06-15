Dean Henderson: Sheffield United and Man Utd begin talks over goalkeeper’s future next season | Football News





Dean Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan as No 1 at Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed initial talks took place over bringing goalkeeper Dean Henderson back next season.

Henderson has spent yesteryear two seasons on loan as No 1 at Sheffield United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 23-year-old has “proved” he’ll go on to become first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United.

During an on line news conference ahead of the Premier League’s get back on Wednesday, Wilder said he likely to finalise an agreement to help keep Henderson before the end with this season, but is hopeful of taking care of a separate longer-term deal.

Asked whether he had held it’s place in touch with Manchester United over keeping Henderson before the end of the current campaign, Wilder said: “There has been, there always is. Not every conversation is put out to the media.

“I spoke to Ole yesterday [Sunday] morning and I thanked him for his cooperation with Dean. We’re in the process, in the next couple of days, of finalising Dean staying with us until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Henderson to be No 1 at Old Trafford in the future

“I’ve got to say, the manager [Solskjaer] was brilliant and has been always with me and our soccer team. He was very pro Dean staying and delighted in terms of what Dean has produced for people and what we’ve done for Dean.”

On Henderson’s future beyond this season, Wilder added: “We’ve had initial conversations. We would be ready to accept Dean finding its way back but I’ve got huge respect for Manchester United and he is their player and they’ll make that decision, along with Dean.

“From our point of view, obviously if there is an opportunity, we’d love to take that up.”