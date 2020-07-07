Dean Fletcher jailed after trespassing Scott Morrison’s property and threatening to ‘sh*t in pool’

A climate activist who was caught in Scott Morrison’s backyard and threatened to defecate in his pool has been jailed.

Dean Fletcher, 33, was caught trespassing on the Prime Minister’s $920,000 property in Port Hacking, southern Sydney, on January 3 with Caitlin Cooper, 18.

Fletcher pleaded guilty to trespassing and inciting a criminal act and was sentenced to four months’ jail at Sutherland Local Court on Friday.

Mr Morrison bought the 696 square-metre home (pictured) 10 years ago, almost a year after that he was promoted to the Opposition frontbench

Fletcher had posted a graphic of Scott Morrison’s at once a Simpson’s character captioned: ‘Fair warning, you may need to keep an eye out for Engadine floaters’

Cooper, who identifies as gender non-binary, once was fined $400 for trespassing with no conviction recorded.

Magistrate Jayeann Carney described Fletcher’s attitude as ‘cocky and arrogant’ before granting him bail to appeal his sentence in the NSW District Court, St George Shire Standard reported.

Fletcher said after a previous court appearance that the ‘joke got out of hand’ and he had nothing against Mr Morrison when he trespassed on his property.

‘I regret causing any harm or distress to Mr Morrison and his family and it’s undoubtedly something that with hindsight I wouldn’t do again,’ he told the publication.

‘My issue just isn’t so much with Mr Morrison – I disagreed with Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull’s climate policies as well, it just so happens that Mr Morrison was the Prime Minister in January.’

Fletcher and Cooper explained in a YouTube video that their actions were in protest against Mr Morrison’s handling of the bushfire crisis.

He claimed that they had ‘put empty cans of drink’ in to Mr Morrison’s recycling bin during the bizarre protest.

‘We were waiting to s*** in his pool for him to be there, but that did not happen,’ Fletcher admitted in the 10-minute video.

Cooper, who identifies as non-binary, then laughed and said: ‘He did not turn up, a no-show’ before Fletcher replied: ‘ScoMo the no-show.’

Mr Morrison shares your home with his wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily – but does not live there full-time because the Prime Minister has official residences in Canberra and Kirribilli, Sydney.

At the full time of the protest that he was in Victoria visiting fire-ravaged towns.

In bizarre footage posted on Twitter before his arrest, Fletcher filmed himself with a towel around his neck declaring a ‘pool party at Scott’s’.

He is seen walking up to Mr Morrison’s family home and shouting ‘Hey, Mr Prime Minister! Scotty!’

The house just isn’t seen in the footage.

The activist later boasted that the arrest report said he ‘did not appear to feel any remorse’ saying ‘never have the authorities so accurately described’ him.

‘The description of the crime was perfect,’ Fletcher said.

‘In the arrest report the police say ‘the accused does not appear to feel any remorse for his crimes and in fact appears to be quite proud of his actions’.

‘And never, never, have the police so accurately described me. It’s like I finally feel seen by the state. They see me, they acknowledge me, they hear me and they know me. It’s an attractive thing. And thank you Scott, for that.’

He went on to claim that Mr Morrison’s concerned neighbours had called the authorities because ‘they’re all snitches down in the Shire’.