Dean Cain says ‘cancel culture’ would have censored his 1990s Superman character

Dean Cain, who played Superman on a 1990s Television show, blasted a Time Magazine opinion piece which compared superheroes to police officers and says today’s ‘cancel culture’ would have censored his character’s famous ‘truth, justice, and the American way’ catchphrase.

Cain, 53, criticized the ‘cancel culture’ which has intensified in the days and weeks following a police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He said that attempts to portray cops as inherent violent are ‘totally untrue’ and that calls to re-examine pop culture’s treatment of superheroes like Batman, Spider-Man, and Punisher – who are accused of being ‘cops with capes’ – are ‘insane.’

Cain broke through as an actor after that he landed the starring role on the 1990s tv series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Dean Cain blasted ‘cancel culture’ and dismissed suggestions that Hollywood ‘heroizes’ the police after having a Time Magazine writer compared comic book superheroes to law enforcement agencies, saying these were ‘cops with capes’

Dean Cain is observed left as Superman in the 1990s hit tv series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He is seen right as a reserve police in Pocatello, Idaho

The show, which lasted four seasons, gained a loyal following as countless viewers tuned in to see Cain and his co-star, Teri Hatcher.

In recent years, Cain has appeared on Fox News as a pro-Trump commentator.

Last month, Cain was sworn in as a reserve police with the Pocatello Police Department, based on the Idaho State Journal.

‘This is insane to me, though, because these people will scream anti-police rhetoric all day long but when their life is threatened and they need a hero, they will dial 911 and a police officer will show up,’ Cane told Fox News on Thursday.

‘Because police officers are heroes.’

In referencing cases of police brutality, Cain admitted there were ‘bad situations’ and ‘bad apples’, but insisted that ’99.9 per cent of most police officers’ were nonviolent and they ‘do a fantastic job.’

‘This whole “cancel culture” thing that we’re residing in right now is crazy,’ he said.

‘It’s like an early version of George Orwell’s “1984”.’

Cain continued: ‘And, what this article does in Time Magazine, what they talk about, I mean…from ab muscles beginning…the composer of this article makes a bunch of claims that are totally untrue.’

The actor was asked about an article by Time writer Eliana Dockterman, who wondered in a current piece: ‘What are superheroes except cops with capes who enact justice with their powers?’

Cain criticized a Time Magazine writer who said comic book superheroes like Batman, Spider-Man, and the Justice League were ‘cops with capes.’ From left: Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher in a scene from the DC Comics film Justice League

Dockterman compared what she said was Hollywood’s lionizing of police through movies and shows – ‘copaganda’ – to its similar treatment of superheroes, the majority of whom are ‘straight, white men who either function as an extension of a broken U.S. justice system or as vigilantes without any checks on their powers.’

She credits recent attempts to cope with racial injustice in films, like Marvel’s Black Panther, which tells the story of a black superhero who assumes oppression and inequality after initially adopting an isolationist stance in his country.

Cain took issue with Dockterman’s article, especially her declare that ‘tolerance for law enforcement acting with impunity is eroding.’

‘Law enforcement acting with impunity has never been something we’ve tolerated and not will,’ Cain said.

He also rejects Dockterman’s assertion that ‘calls to defund the police have gone mainstream.’

Cain cited the case of Seattle’s ‘CHOP zone’ and ‘crime statistics in New York City’ to back up his claim.

The backlash against police-themed shows has intensified, prompting networks to cancel series like Cops and Live PD.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a well known sitcom of a Brooklyn police precinct, rewrote the scripts for the very first four episodes of its upcoming eighth season amid the George Floyd protests.

Paramount Networks has permanently cancelled Cops, the police reality show that is on the air for 33 seasons, the network said in a statement on Tuesday

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a sitcom about a New York Police Department precinct, ordered the rewriting of four episodes of its upcoming eighth season following the protests following a police-involved death of George Floyd. From left: Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, and Joe Lo Truglio

Mindful of the growing criticism of shows that some say paint too rosy of a photo of police force, the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine recently made a $100,000 group donation to the Nation Bail Fund meant for protesters and Black Lives Matter.

Cain, however, pushed right back on the idea that Hollywood is pro-police. He said several Television shows and movies from recent decades have painted police force in an adverse light.

‘Then she says Hollywood heroizes cops and you may destroy that in just a summary of titles: Training Day, Serpico, The Departed, The Wire, BlacKkKlansman, Rambo.

‘I mean, the list goes on and on because a bad cop is a great villain because they’re not supposed to be bad.’

He added: ‘So, this stuff all just drives me insane. I promise you that Superman – I wouldn’t today be permitted to say: “Truth, justice, and the American way”.’

‘Truth, justice, and the American way’ is a famous catchphrase uttered by Superman.

Cain said that those seeking to depict police in an adverse light are unpatriotic.

‘What more do you need to show their agenda?’ that he said.

‘It’s crazy. They hate capitalism, they hate law and order, and they hate America.’

When asked concerning the decision to cancel Cops and Live PD, Cain dismissed suggestions that these shows make people numb to police brutality.

‘It doesn’t heroize them in any way, shape, or form,’ he said.

‘It shows you the kind of stuff they have to deal with on a daily basis.’