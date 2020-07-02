Dean Cain responds to Time editorial calling for cultural re-examination of superheroes: Police are heroes

TIME MAGAZINE BLASTED AFTER WRITER CALLS FOR SUPERHEROES TO BE ‘RE-EXAMINED’ ALONG WITH POLICE

“This is insane to me, though, because these people will scream anti-police rhetoric all day long but when their life is threatened and they need a hero, they will dial 9-1-1 and a police officer will show up,” he identified. “Because police officers are heroes.”

Cain conceded that whereas there have been some “bad situations” and “bad apples” in departments, “99.9 percent of all police officers” goal to serve and shield their communities and “do a fantastic job.”

“This whole ‘cancel culture’ thing that we’re living in right now is crazy. It’s like an early version of George Orwell’s ‘1984,'” he stated.

“And, what this article does in Time Magazine, what they talk about, I mean…from the very beginning…the author of this article makes a bunch of claims that are totally untrue,” Cain stated.

Dockterman started the piece — titled “We’re Re-examining How We Portray Cops Onscreen. Now It’s Time to Talk About Superheroes” — by citing the latest cancellations of “Cops” and “Live PD” following the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the way even kids’s’ present “Paw Patrol” has change into a goal.

“But as we engage in this long overdue conversation about law enforcement, it’s high time we also talk about the most popular characters in film, the ones who decide the parameters of justice and often enact them with violence: superheroes,” she wrote Monday.

Dockterman described superheroes as “cops with capes who enact justice with their powers” who are normally “straight, white men who either function as an extension of a broken U.S. justice system or as vigilantes without any checks on their powers.”

“She says, in the real-world, tolerance for law enforcement acting with impunity is eroding,” Cain stated. “Law enforcement acting with impunity has never been something we’ve tolerated and never will.”

“‘Calls to defund the police have now gone mainstream.’ No, they haven’t. Look at Seattle’s CHOP zone; look [at] what happened there. Look at the crime statistics in New York City,” he stated.

“Then she says Hollywood heroizes cops and you can destroy that in just a list of titles: ‘Training Day’, ‘Serpico,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘The Wire,’ ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ ‘Rambo.’ I mean, the list goes on and on because a bad cop is a great villain because they’re not supposed to be bad,” Cain informed Earhardt. “So, this stuff all just drives me insane. I promise you that Superman — I wouldn’t today be allowed to say: ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’”

“In this period of reckoning, the long-running show ‘Cops’ and the widely-watched ‘Live PD’ have been canceled. Actors and writers who contributed to police procedurals are criticizing their very own work and donating cash to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Parents are protesting benevolent portrayals of canine cops within the kids’s tv present Paw Patrol. And Ava DuVernay’s movie collective ARRAY is launching the Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP) to spotlight tales of police brutality and counteract a biased narrative,” Dockterman wrote.

“What more do you need to show their agenda?” Cain requested. “It’s crazy. They hate capitalism, they hate law and order, and they hate America.”

According to Cain, the rationale exhibits like “Live PD” and “Cops” have been canceled is as a result of they “humanize” law enforcement officials.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It doesn’t heroize them in any way, shape, or form. It shows you the kind of stuff they have to deal with on a daily basis,” he argued.

“The only thing she does right [in] this whole article is [to] equate police officers to superheroes in some fashion. Because police officers, I promise you, these men and women are heroes. When there’s trouble, they run to it and they do their best,” Cain stated, “just like the canine dogs on Paw Patrol.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.