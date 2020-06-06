Dean Cain: Celebs calling to defund police exposing their own hypocrisy

FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE VP: DEFUNDING POLICE DEPARTMENTS IS ‘COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS’

“Of course, they’re hiring former officers as their security because that’s it. Because they want to be safe. ‘These rules apply to me, not to you.’ They can afford it and most of the people out there can’t,” he remarked.

Cain argued that defunding the police is asking for anarchy, vigilantism, violence, and crime.

Instead, in accordance to Cain, celebrities ought to be serving to departments spend more cash to correctly prepare officers and getting them “on task for what these people think they should be doing.”

“Without the rule of law, we have total and complete anarchy and it’s just madness,” he said.

In 2018, Cain joined Idaho’s St. Anthony Police Department as a reserve officer. This yr, Cain was sworn in once more with the Pocatello Police Department underneath Police Chief Roger Schei.

He advised Bila that anti-police sentiment was personally heartbreaking to him as a result of it ignores those that serve within the identify of justice.

“Well, it’s just heartbreaking for me, because people forget that the police officers are men and women, just like they are. They’ve chosen to serve and protect,” Cain stated.

“And yes, the murder of George Floyd was terrible. Absolutely awful, inexcusable, and those officers are being tried for murder, as they should be,” he identified. “That was terrible. It’s not how we’re taught to police. It’s certainly not how I’m taught to police in Pocatello, Idaho where I serve.”

Under Schei’s management, Cain described a “community-based” policing type following Sir Robert Peel’s Nine Principles of Policing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s very community-based, and it’s just a heartbreak to see this happen because these are wonderful people — heroic people who are serving and protecting all of us,” he famous.

“You know, who are they going to call when something goes wrong? They’re going to call 911. Who’s going to respond? Nobody. It’s a terrible idea,” Cain concluded.