Deals: Apple’s 2020 256GB MacBook Air Discounted to $899 on B&H Photo

Amazon is giving an amazing discount on the brand-new 13-inch MacBook Air. The device was placed at 899 dollars in Amazon which is quite a steal against the original 999 dollars. The discount is on the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model. This is also the best price available when you compare it with other retailers.

The MacBook Air was refreshed last month. It had a scissor-switch keyboard, slim bezels, Thunderbolt 3, Touch ID, and Force Touch trackpad. Plus, the device comes with a 10th-generation processor from Intel which means, it is going to be quite fast and smooth overall. This is a great deal for Apple fans.

