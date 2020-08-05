Dealing With A Difficult Parent

by Terry Heick

In all of my years of teaching, I can count on one hand the number of ‘difficult parents’ I had.

Note, I don’t mean parents who advocate for their child. Now am I even referring to parents who are aggressive and even confrontational at times. I’m talking about truly difficult parents who, for whatever reason–well, they’re difficult.

But when I did have this come up, it was extremely challenging for me personally and professionally.

Difficult Parents In The Classroom

Difficult parents always mean well–and don’t always start out ‘difficult.’ But you never know what they’re going through personally and more commonly, you never know what can make a parent’s momma or papa bear claws come out.

Usually, you’d hear about this parent from other teachers. That this parent was a handful. Rude. Combative. Aggressive. Even litigious. In response, you worry, if just a little. You have enough to deal with, and butting heads with an angry parent–especially one angry just because–doesn’t sound like fun.

So you keep calm and hope to ride the year out. Maybe they won’t call. Maybe they’ll skip parent-teacher conferences. You’ve even considered grading their child a little easier just to avoid the hassle of it all.

We’ve all been there. Nothing can solve this…