Deal: the Samsung Galaxy A51 is now free at Verizon

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has been one in every of the hottest mid-rangers in our database, and now Verizon in the US is set to make it much more so.

The service has mainly determined to supply the telephone for free, in case you get the telephone on its month-to-month installment plan. The full retail worth of the A51 is nonetheless set at $399.99, and that is how a lot you may need to shell out if you wish to pay for the handset outright.

But in case you go the installment route, Verizon will apply invoice credit every month, primarily making every fee $0. Before this sudden worth drop, you’ll’ve wanted to pay $16.66 per 30 days for 2 years to get the A51. Now, it is free.

That mentioned, in case you’re , do act quickly, as a result of sadly there isn’t any telling how lengthy this deal will final. If you need to study extra about the Galaxy A51, our in-depth assessment is a superb place to start out.

