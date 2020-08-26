Deal possible if US returns to nuclear pact – Middle East Monitor

Iran’s president stated Tuesday that Tehran might reach an arrangement with Washington if the US “apologizes” and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal, according to Iranian state TELEVISION.

“The US’ ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran has been defeated,” Hassan Rouhani informed press reporters, reacting to US President Donald Trump’s declaration stating the US might reach a deal if he is re-elected in November.

“Efforts to change the Iranian regime by taking the people to the streets also failed. They found that these methods didn’t work.”

Rouhani included he anticipates the next US administration to modification Washington policy on Iran after the election.

Trump informed advocates Sunday that if re-elected he would reach an arrangement with Iran within 4 weeks

After Washington left the nuclear contract in 2018, recently it stated it would attempt to renew or “snap back” UN sanctions on Iran that were raised under the deal, however this relocation got a cold reception.

A US resolution along those lines got the assistance of just one other country on the 15-member UNSecurity Council All the others stayed away or enacted opposition.

Moreover, the individuals in the deal– China, the EU, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, and the UK– …