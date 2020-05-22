Deal of the Century will hasten Israel’s demise  – Middle East Monitor

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) mentioned the deliberate US Deal of the Century and Israel’s annexation of massive areas in the occupied West Bank would hasten Israel’s demise.

The assertion issued forward of Al-Quds Day which is commemorated immediately, the final Friday of Ramadan, reaffirmed Iran’s assist for the Palestinian trigger and the liberation of Jerusalem as a strategic objective of the Islamic Revolution, particularly after the founding of the elite Quds Force .

France, Germany, Italy and Spain introduced on Wednesday a joint initiative to revive peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, warning Tel Aviv that it might face a European response if it carried out its deliberate annexation of components of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli authorities introduced that it will proceed with the annexation plan in July as half of the Deal of the Century.

