Deal: Lenovo Smart Display 7 is $20 off at Best Buy

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 that normally costs $99.99 is now available at a discounted price of $79.99 on Best Buy in the usa.

Upon purchase, additionally you get 90 days of SiriusXM Premier Streaming and 90 days of Pandora Premium subscriptions free of charge. However, these free subscriptions are only readily available for new users.

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 sports a 7″ IPS touch display of 1024×600-pixel resolution. The device is powered by the Mediatek 8167S SoC, has 2GB RAM and 4GB storage onboard, and runs Android Things with Google Assistant.

The Smart Display 7 packs two 1.5″ 5W speakers and has a dual-array microphone. It also features a 2MP wide-angle camera on leading which can be physically closed with the TrueBlock Privacy Shutter.

For wireless connectivity, the Lenovo Smart Display 7 has Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) in tow.

