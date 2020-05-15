Deal: grab an LG V60 ThinQ with Dual Screen on Verizon for just $550

LG’s newest flagship smartphone, the V60 ThinQ, has now reached mid-ranger pricing territory, which makes it a really intriguing system, contemplating the high-end innards.

Verizon has, for a restricted time, determined to shave off a whopping $400 off the standard value of the V60, thus taking it down from $950 to $550. Of course this being a service deal, you understand there are some caveats.

Chief amongst them: you could be a brand new buyer or add a line to reap the benefits of this deal. Additionally, the worth discount is just on provide for individuals who get the V60 on the service’s 24-month installment plan, if you wish to pay for it outright you are out of luck.

So, you’ll pay $22.92 every month for two years, including as much as that whole of $550, and can obtain the worth lower as invoice credit. You can snag a free Dual Screen accent (seen beneath) from LG (PDF alert!) as properly.

What’s extra, when you trade-in an eligible system, your V60 ThinQ can successfully grow to be free, as Verizon is providing three tiers of trade-in credit score, relying on which handset you are buying and selling in, but in addition which subscription you might have. Those tiers are $550, $350, and $250. Check out the total particulars on the Source linked beneath.

Source | Via