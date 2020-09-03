Deal: grab a OnePlus 7T for just $399.99 if you act fast

If you want a OnePlus phone but the company’s 8 and 8 Pro seem too expensive, while the Nord is out of reach for you in North America, how about a OnePlus 7T instead?

The flagship offering from late 2019 has now dropped to its lowest price ever, but you need to move fast. Until September 3 at 11:59 PM EDT, B&H will sell you an unlocked unit for just $399.99.

That’s just about what the Nord would have ended up costing had it launched in the US, but the 7T has a much more powerful chipset, as well as a telephoto camera on its back. It still runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top, of course.

Via