Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man launch new single via NFT
A new single by Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man aims to go “platinum” by selling one million copies exclusively through an NFT. Joel Zimmerman, better known by his stage name Deadmau5, and Dean Wilson, Deadmau5 manager and business partner, explain how.

