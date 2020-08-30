Deadly Shooting in Portland After Pro-Trump Ralliers Clash With Protesters

PORTLAND, Ore.– A guy was shot and eliminated Saturday as a big group of advocates of President Trump took a trip in a caravan through downtown Portland, Ore., which has actually seen nightly protests for three consecutive months.

The pro-Trump rally drew numerous trucks loaded with advocates into the city. At times, Trump advocates and counterprotesters clashed on the streets, with individuals shooting paintball weapons from the beds of pickup and protesters tossing items back at them.

It was not right away clear how the shooting taken place, however 2 witnesses who asked not to be called stated that a little group of individuals entered into an argument with other individuals in a lorry and somebody opened fire.

The guy who was shot and eliminated was using a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a reactionary group based in Portland that has actually encountered protesters in the past.