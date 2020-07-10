Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise review

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is almost as awkward to review as Deadly Premonition must have visited follow up. So let me just get this part out of the way: Deadly Premonition fans, by which I am talking about people who genuinely, unironically liked Deadly Premonition, may well dig this game. It is delirious in most of the same ways as its predecessor, from the surreal writing to the endlessly twisting plot.

Should someone else play it? Well, no.

One reason is easy. Another is more complex. The simple reason is that anyone who didn’t play Deadly Premonition will have no idea what’s going on in this game, which serves as both a sequel and prequel while making no attempt to explain itself to newcomers. But the thornier problem is that Deadly Premonition 2 is, by any reasonable standard, a deeply flawed game to an even greater degree than its predecessor, and uninitiated players are unlikely to be as forgiving a decade on.

The original Deadly Premonition found an unusual way to Western fandom. While it absolutely was a full-priced release in Japan underneath the name Red Seeds Profile, the US version got a brand new title and a $20 price point that reflected its low budget and less than impressive production values. The critical response was mixed, to state the least — IGN famously gave it a 2/10 — but word soon spread concerning this bizarre Twin Peaks-influenced survival horror game from Japan. It’s now considered a genuine cult classic.

I often hear the phrase “so bad it’s good” or comparisons to The Room thrown around in mention of Deadly Premonition, and I do believe that’s way off. The Room is really a terrible movie made by somebody who had money and no self-awareness, which is what ultimately causes it to be watchable. Deadly Premonition, however, is a great game at its core. It had terrible graphics, awful voice acting, and clumsy combat, sure, but nearly all of its flaws were a result of its budget. The writer and director, Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, knew exactly what that he was choosing. There is nothing like Deadly Premonition’s unhinged blend of horror, comedy, and pop-culture references, and for a lot of, the technical flaws only added to the B-movie charm.

Deadly Premonition 2 doesn’t get let off so easily. This is really a Switch-exclusive release, and no one ever expected a sequel to happen, so it’s fair to state that Nintendo’s backing for the project probably exceeds whatever number of shoestrings was used to finance the original. Despite this, Deadly Premonition 2 is a technical disaster. It adopts a brand new semi-cel-shaded art style similar to Swery’s Xbox One game D4, plus it does look relatively sharp on the Switch’s screen. But the entire aesthetic is really a visual mess, and the performance frequently drops well below 20 frames per second.

Judging by reactions I’ve seen to previews of Deadly Premonition 2, fans of the initial may well argue that this is strictly what they’d expect and even hope for. Swery himself has publicly dismissed concerns in regards to the frame rate. And I admit it might have been just a little weird to see a Deadly Premonition sequel out of nowhere with photorealistic graphics at 4K / 60fps. But I’d argue that it’s even weirder to see a console-exclusive game in 2020 that looks and runs similar to this. It made me nauseous at times. The total insufficient an invert-look option failed to help matters.

I’m reminded of my time reporting a Polygon feature on the history of the low-budget Earth Defense Force series, which is notorious for its inversely proportional relationship between fps and giant alien bugs on-screen. “From my perspective, if I asked the player if they want a very stable and conservative gameplay experience, or something extraordinary with some technical issues, which game would they prefer?” director Takehiro Homma asked me. “I think the latter is more appealing.”

Deadly Premonition 2 isn’t showing me any such thing extraordinary. Often, it’s just showing a dude talking to himself at a dinner table with admittedly witty dialogue, and the frame rate still somehow suffers. Things get even worse when he steps outside on his skateboard. If anything, the original Deadly Premonition had better performance.

Deadly Premonition 2’s core conceit is essentially an immediate lift from the first season of True Detective, where you follow a young sleuth in days gone by and meet up with his ragged, world-weary form in the current for still another perspective on the main story. (The past scenes will also be set in Louisiana, simply to drive the reference home.)

The game plays out in an open world of sorts, letting you explore a small town and gather information on a murder — although the detective elements are far more about finding things on the map than using any actual brainwork. There is also combat, as with the very first game, and unsurprisingly, it isn’t great here either.

I could let you know more about how exactly Deadly Premonition 2 plays, but truly the answer is simply “badly,” and that won’t — and shouldn’t — put off anybody who wants to play it anyway. I do benefit from the characters and the world and the overwhelming sense that everything has been scooped directly out of Swery’s id with a shovel. I don’t think some of that is a reason for releasing a game that feels like it’s running on a PS2 emulator, but I know you will find people who won’t mind. As some guy once said, time is really a flat circle. This game repeats what came before it — for better and worse.

Deadly Premonition 2 reminds me of last year’s Shenmue III. That was a similarly unlikely sequel that played on nostalgia; the entire visuals were updated, nevertheless the simple character models and knowingly cheesy voice acting felt of a part with the decades-old predecessors. Deadly Premonition 2, in turn, certainly does what it could to re-create the experience of playing the initial game.

But the difference with Shenmue is that those games were technical marvels at the time, so deliberately evoking that Dreamcast-era vibe makes a certain amount of sense today. Deadly Premonition was great despite its technical dilemmas, not as a result of them. I’m not seeking a AAA-standard sequel, nonetheless it would have been nice if Deadly Premonition 2 felt fit for purpose as a Switch game.

Still, as a Deadly Premonition game, I have to say that A Blessing In Disguise hits the spot. If you liked what was actually good in regards to the predecessor — the writing, the spontaneity, and the multilayered plot — this can be a reasonable sequel. I just wish it had improved on the things that weren’t so great as opposed to leaning in to them.