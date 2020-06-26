Deadly blue-ring octopus found in sand at popular Sydney beach

One of Australia’s deadliest creatures has been spotted lurking in the depths of Sydney Harbour.

Underwater photographer Duncan Heuer and his girlfriend were on an evening scuba dive 50 metres from shore at Camp Cove Beach in Watsons Bay last week once they spotted a blue-ring octopus hidden in the sand.

The species has enough poison to kill 26 adult humans within seconds, causing paralysis.

‘I was wanting to set my camera as much as film this sea spider and then I noticed this little thing flashing on the rocks, I’d demonstrably disturbed it while I was wanting to look at the spider and it was flashing at me to go away,’ Mr Heuer told news.com.au.

The blue-ringed octopus was spotted hidden in the sand in Sydney Harbour (stock image)

‘To actually find one is very a rare thing, despite the fact that fact that in the event that you were wading in the water you almost certainly walk past 20 of these, but they are all hiding under rocks.’

The marine creature flashes its distinctive bright colours if it feels threatened but will only attack if they are being harassed and poked.

Despite their danger, Mr Heuer is unfazed about being so close to them.

‘Their first way of defence would be to hide of course, if that doesn’t work, chances are they flash colours and swim away. The only way you’d get bitten is if you grab one and pull it out of the water,’ that he said.

The deadly creature was spotted 50 metres from shore at Camp Cove Beach in Watsons Bay

Being so close to the creature octopus begun to curl its tentacles up ‘like a boxer’ and flashed its colours since it moved from him.

‘It demonstrably didn’t want it too much… If we’re trying to photograph them, we don’t spend too much time trying because it’s quite stressful for them,’ Mr Heuer told 9news.com.au.

The octopus species has claimed the lives of at least three people, including two in Australia and one in Singapore.

The blue ringed octopus has enough poison to kill 26 adult humans within minutes