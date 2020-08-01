Deadliest Catch Star Mahlon Reyes Dead at 38

Mahlon Reyes, who worked as a deckhand on Deadliest Catch, has actually passed away, E! News has actually discovered.

The truth TELEVISION character was just 38 years of ages. Discovery Channel verified Reyes’ death to us and stated it was “very sad news.” Their declaration checked out, “Our thoughts and prayers go to his family.”

Moreover, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office informed E! News Reyes died in his home town of Whitefish,Montana At this time, the star’s main cause of death is pending as they wait for the autopsy and toxicology reports.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Reyes died after experiencing a cardiovascular disease on Saturday, July25 Reye’s other half, Heather Sullivan, informed the publication that her partner was hospitalized not long after.

While Reyes endured the cardiovascular disease, Sullivan discussed that he never ever gained back awareness and was removed life support the following day. The star’s other half likewise mentioned that he didn’t have any recognized pre-existing health conditions.