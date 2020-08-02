‘Deadliest Catch’ star Mahlon Reyes dead at 38

An associate for Discovery, where the program aired, confirmed the death to Fox News.

Reyes passed away last weekend in Montana after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, his better half informed TMZ.

She stated Reyes endured the cardiovascular disease, however never ever gained back awareness after hospitalization and was removed life assistance on Sunday.

The outlet was informed that Reyes’ household was uninformed of any pre-existing medical conditions, leaving his enjoyed ones amazed.

Some of the truth star’s ashes, his better half stated, will be spread out in the Bering Sea by his “Deadliest Catch” co-stars.

Mahlon just recently suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon and was working to recuperate in order to make it to Alaska for another crab season.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office might not be reached by Fox News, however informed TMZ that his cause of death might not be verified yet.

Reyes is endured by his better half and …