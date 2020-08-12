De Roon stands by bold pizza promise if Atalanta win the Champions League

The midfielder is prepared to provide pizzas in Bergamo if his side can continue their fairy tale run and win the competitors

Marten de Roon has actually stuck by his promise to make pizza for more than 1,000 individuals if Atalanta win the Champions League.

Atalanta face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals in Lisbon on Wednesday as they want to continue their dream run.

De Roon stated previously this year he would make pizza for the fans in Bergamo if the Serie A club go on to win Europe’s premier club competitors.

Speaking ahead of the conference with PSG, the 29- year-old midfielder is sticking by that prepare.

“As I said, if we win the Champions League there will be pizza for more than 1,000 people,” De Roon informed a press conference.

“However, if we lose, we will try to reach that goal again next year. I can’t support us losing. We will try again next year and we will see how it goes.”

As an outcome of the coronavirus pandemic, Atalanta’s quarter-final will include a single video game instead of 2 legs and De Roon thinks this advantages his side versus a group as strong as PSG.

“Playing just 90 minutes versus such a strong side is simpler than facing them over 2 legs,” he informed France Football

“We can trigger an upset, even if it will be hard. We will provide our finest. At the time of the draw, I believed it …