De Pasquale takes first win

The Erebus motorist began the race from 6th, nevertheless there was simply one motorist ahead of him– Mark Winterbottom– likewise beginning on the soft tire.

While it was Winterbottom that at first looked the racier of the 2, the Team 18 motorist taking an early lead, an early Safety Car, thanks to Rick Kelly tipping Jake Kostecki into the wall, altered the tactical photo.

With the whole field filing into pitlane, Winterbottom decided to change to difficult tires for the long term house.

De Pasquale, nevertheless, stuck to Plan A and handled fresh softs, making it through a sideswipe from Jamie Whincup to emerge at the front of the field.

From there it was a simple affair for the second-year star, even a 2nd Safety Car 10 laps from him not able to threaten his first triumph.

“We there everything at it today so we’re going to have a struggle tomorrow, but that’s okay when you can talk about a win,” statedDe Pasquale

“It paid off. We had a really good car, our cars are always good around here.”

He included that the win was a great pay-off for his Erebus team, which has actually been on the roadway for over a month given that running away locked downMelbourne

“My dream is racing every weekend around the country and living in hotels, but for a lot of the crew they have families at home,” he stated.

“So for them to be away for …