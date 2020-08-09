De Bruyne yet to match Yaya Toure’s best season at Manchester City – Lescott

The Belgian midfielder has actually been a constant entertainer for Pep Guardiola’s side this season with his playmaking abilities

Former Manchester City protector Joleon Lescott believes Kevin De Bruyne requires to continue his ‘remarkable’ efficiencies for ‘a bit longer’ to eclipse Yaya Toure’s effect at the club.

The 29- year-old, prominent for his playmaking abilities, produced exceptional efficiencies for the Citizens this project as they completed second in the English top-flight and as they go for the Uefa Champions League prize.

During the 2019-20 Premier League project, De Bruyne was included in 33 objectives that include 13 objectives and he equated to a league record of 20 helps in 35 looks. Meanwhile, Toure, throughout his 4th project in England, scored 20 objectives from the middle of the park with a contribution of 9 helps in 35 video games.

Toure left Man City in 2018 after assisting them win 3 Premier League titles while the Belgium global directed Pep Guardiola’s side to back-to- back league success in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

When quizzed whether De Bruyne’s effect at Manchester City eclipses Toure’s, Lescott said: “No He’s got to do it for a bit longer.

“Yaya’s best season outweighs Kevin’s (best season). He scored 20 objectives because season, in 13/14”

The previous …