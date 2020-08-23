‘De Bruyne would be the perfect fit for Liverpool!’ – Man City star could turn Reds into a ‘truly great side’, says Collymore

A previous Anfield preferred thinks the Belgian midfielder would slot into Jurgen Klopp’s line up completely

Stan Collymore says that Kevin De Bruyne “would be the perfect fit for Liverpool”, with it his belief that the Manchester City star could turn the Reds into a “truly great side”.

De Bruyne was the standout gamer for City throughout their 2019- 20 project, as he struck 13 objectives while likewise tape-recording a shocking 20 helps in 35 top- flight trips.

The 29- year- old got the Premier League Player of the Season award for his efforts, and likewise included a 4th League Cup winners’ medal to his collection of domestic honours.

He was, nevertheless, not able to influence City towards a 3rd succeeding title or Champions League splendor, with Liverpool becoming the brand-new dominant force in England and Lyon humbling Pep Guardiola’s males in Europe.

Collymore believes it has to do with time that De Bruyne moved onto a brand-new difficulty, which Anfield could be the perfect next location for a gamer “at the height of his powers”.

The previous Liverpool striker says the Belgium worldwide can raising Jurgen Klopp’s side to an even greater level, and he wishes to see his old club test City’s willpower with an adventurous technique.

“Kevin De Bruyne totally is worthy of to have actually been called PFA Player of the Year– he has actually been …