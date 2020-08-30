‘De Bruyne is the best midfielder in the world’ – Manchester City star ‘on another level’ to his peers, says Xavi

The previous Barcelona playmaker has actually loaded appreciation upon the guy who got the Premier League Player of the Year award last season

Kevin De Bruyne is the “best midfielder in the world”, according to Xavi, who says the Manchester City star is “on another level” to his peers.

De Bruyne has actually developed himself as one of the most constant entertainers in the Premier league because finishing a ₤ 55 million ($ 73m) relocation to City from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The 29- year- old has actually struck 57 objectives in 222 looks for the Blues, while likewise supplying a shocking 89 helps, 20 of which were taped in the leading- flight last season.

The Belgium global was rewarded for his impressive contribution with the Premier League Player of the Year award, and likewise handled to get the 8th significant prize of his profession at Etihad Stadium in the kind of the Carabao Cup.

Xavi, a male who was commonly considered as the standout midfielder of his generation at Barcelona, believes De Bruyne need to now be held up in a comparable light due to his choice- making and ruthlessness in the last 3rd of the pitch.

The Blaugrana legend and existing Al Sadd head coach informed Qatar Airways : “Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City, appears to me of another level, ruthless, he is able to make a distinction. He is the best midfielder in the world …