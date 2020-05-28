De Blasio: NYC to begin ‘Phase 1’ of coronavirus reopening in ‘the first or second week of June’

De Blasio, throughout his every day press convention Thursday, stated that New York City is “now in a position to start opening things up phase by phase.”

NEW YORK CITY IS NOW ONLY PART OF NEW YORK STATE WAITING ON REOPENING

“I’ve been cautious,” de Blasio stated Thursday, noting he’s been centered on “health and safety, and how and when to take steps to start” reopening.”

De Blasio, although, warned that when he says “restart,” he doesn’t imply ”speeding again to one thing regular.”

“It’s not just flicking a switch,” de Blasio stated, noting that he’s working to “make sure” that the town can “avoid a resurgence.”

De Blasio didn’t supply a particular date for the reopening of New York City, however stated that “based on what we know today,” the reopening will begin “in the first or second week of June.”

De Blasio did say, nevertheless, that the town is launching an initiative subsequent week for corporations which can be thought-about “Phase 1 companies” to assist them navigate the reopening for his or her particular industries. The mayor added that if the town will get the first part “correct,” it “will be that much nearer to Phase 2 and other phases.”

De Blasio estimated that between 200,000 and 400,000 staff will return to work throughout “Phase 1,” and stated he’s working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to work out how mass transit will function. De Blasio famous that as extra workers return to work, MTA subway providers “can increase.”

The mayor additionally stated that the town will ship groups from totally different metropolis companies to ensure that corporations are reopening safely, whereas noting that the objective shouldn’t be to penalize the companies, however do extra to assist. De Blasio did, nevertheless, warn that if there are well being or security violations, the town may concern fines.

De Blasio additionally introduced that the town is working to get New York City public colleges opened by September 10.

Meanwhile, de Blasio additionally warned that the town will face “massive cuts” to metropolis companies due to the coronavirus disaster until the federal authorities intervenes with assist or provides further borrowing capacity for the town — his newest plea to Washington for federal funds.

De Blasio earlier this week additionally warned that the town faces a multibillion-dollar deficit whereas pleading for federal and state help.

New York City beforehand estimated $7.four billion in misplaced income due to the coronavirus disaster, however on Wednesday, de Blasio warned that the town is projecting a shortfall of practically $9 billion— presumably extra—over the following two fiscal years.

“We are now $9 billion in the hole between the current fiscal year and the one that begins July 1,” de Blasio stated Wednesday. “The only way to possibly keep this city functioning and keep the services provided, keep people on our payroll, is if we get a really substantial stimulus program from Washington.”

De Blasio, earlier this week, warned of potential cuts, which he stated would have an effect on “all agencies.” It’s unclear whether or not the town would possibly take into account tax measures as properly.

“There is literally no way that we can solve this problem without federal help or without having to make very, very painful choices that will affect the quality of life in this city, our ability to provide basic services and how many people we’re able to employ to support you in the middle of a pandemic,” he added.

De Blasio’s newest plea is the most recent instance of native and state governments warning about fiscal shortfalls consequently of coronavirus-related shutdowns and lockdowns.

Governors throughout the nation have additionally requested for federal assist, however it’s unclear whether or not they’ll obtain further funds.

New York has been thought-about the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, reporting greater than 200,000 constructive instances of COVID-19 in New York City alone and greater than 16,400 deaths as of Thursday

Meanwhile, Long Island was authorised this week to begin its first part of reopening. The area that features Nassau and Suffolk counties – which combined have suffered nearly 4,000 deaths from the coronavirus — was given the inexperienced mild after assembly necessities in contact tracing capability and a decline in hospitalizations.