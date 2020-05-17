De Blasio: NYC health commissioner won’t be fired despite crass remarks about NYPD’s coronavirus mask requests

De Blasio stated throughout his day-to-day coronavirus rundown that he had actually talked withDr Oxiris Barbot “to clear the air on some of the recent issues” which she would certainly stay in the function she’s held because 2018.

Barbot attracted wrath from legislators as well as cops authorities alike after the New York Post reported she informed NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, that desired even more masks for police officers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, “I don’t give two rats’ a–es about your cops,” throughout a telephone call in March.

Several authorities advised de Blasio to terminate her as well as cops union head of state Patrick Lynch called her remarks “despicable and unforgivable.”

A health division spokesperson stated Thursday that Barbot asked forgiveness to the principal for her payment to “a heated exchange between the two where things were said out of frustration, but no harm was wished on anyone.”

