De Blasio: New Yorkers can report social distancing violations by texting photos to authorities

“Now it is easier than ever,” he stated in a video posted to his official Twitter account. “When you see a crowd, when you see a line that’s not distanced, when you see a supermarket that’s too crowded — anything — you can report it right away so we can get help there to fix the problem.”

New York City is the nation’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, with greater than 131,000 confirmed circumstances and greater than 13,000 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. That’s greater than your complete state of New Jersey, which sits second to New York state in confirmed circumstances with greater than 81,000.

There have been greater than 716,000 confirmed coronavirus circumstances within the U.S. and at the very least 37,659 deaths.

The metropolis’s social distancing pointers embrace standing at the very least 6 ft other than different individuals. De Blasio introduced on the finish of March that folks violating them may face fines of up to $500.

The mayor opened Saturday’s video by praising metropolis residents for largely adhering to the rules and for being “extraordinary at social distancing,” noting that individuals are usually used to bustling crowds all through the 5 boroughs.

“Thank you everyone who’s done it the right way, but we still know there’s some people who need to get the message,” he stated within the video. “And that means, sometimes, making sure the enforcement is there to educate people.”

How does one summon such enforcement?

“Text the photo to 311-692 and action will ensue,” the mayor stated, emphasizing the rhyming syllables.

“It’s about saving lives,” de Blasio added. “Sending that photo in is gonna help make sure that people are kept apart, and that’s going to stop the disease from spreading. And that’s gonna save lives.”