De Blasio Hints Rioting Is Okay, Going To Church Is Not During Pandemic

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said rioters congregating in mobs during a coronavirus pandemic won’t be the same as people seeking to attend church.

His statements seem to justify why the Democrat mayor continually threatened religious groups during the crisis but will not be nearly as tough on people destroying his city.

“When you see a nation, an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seeded in 400 years of American racism,” de Blasio said at a press conference.

“I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services.”

So … Guess that makes it ok?

This is strictly what suppression of the First Amendment by an oppressive authoritarian state seems like, in case you were wondering. https://t.co/CTVMVzhV3n — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 2, 2020

It’s Okay Because Slavery … Or Something

Insinuating it’s perfectly okay not just to riot but break his own rules involving social-distancing during a pandemic because of racism is next-level stupid.

Why have laws or rules at all for any aggrieved group? None of these thugs – a lot of whom are white – have experienced slavery or 400-plus years of racism.

They haven’t any right to destroy other people’s lives because of your white guilt.

“This is something that’s not about which side of the spectrum you’re on,” de Blasio said. “It’s about a deep, deep American crisis. We have never seen anything quite like what we’ve seen in the last few days. This is a powerful, painful, historical moment.”

“So, no, I have eyes to see,” he continued. “We’re not going to treat it like it’s any other day, we’re not going to treat it like, ‘Why are people outside the bars?’ and not notice that all of America is grappling simultaneously with a horrible crisis.”

“Sorry, guys, there’s a world outside New York City. So, we’re dealing with this.”

My god, he’s judging it based on what he thinks of the folks involved! “Bill de Blasio defends ongoing lockdown: Protesting and going to church ‘not the same’” https://t.co/Jn6N5pxz7Y — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 3, 2020

Attacked Jewish People

This is the same man who issued “final warnings” to Jewish people should they dared to conduct public gatherings against his rules during the crisis.

A group which has experienced their very own tremendous hardships.

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” he wrote on Twitter just over a month ago.

“I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups,” de Blasio added. “This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

Apparently it’s not about this at all.