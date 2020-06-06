De Blasio can no longer ‘hide behind’ his black wife, children, NYC official says

“You’re exposed now. We are at a time when we need your leadership. It is not there,” Williams stated.

A spokeswoman for the mayor didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

De Blasio’s spouse, first girl Chirlane McCray, is black, and so they share two biracial youngsters, Dante, 23 and Chiara, 25.

In 2013, then 15-year-old Dante, sporting a puffed-out afro, starred in a marketing campaign advert for his father’s mayoral race that some pundits say helped de Blasio clinch the primary race.

A 12 months later, hundreds of cops turned their backs on the mayor on the funerals for a pair of officers who had been shot simply weeks after an interview through which de Blasio stated he and McCray had taught Dante in regards to the “dangers” posed by the police to younger black males.

Williams’ rebuke comes a day after de Blasio was booed off the stage at a George Floyd memorial in Brooklyn.

When the mayor tried to inform the gang, “Black lives matter in New York,” one heckler shouted, “Not to you!” at the same time as McCray stood by de Blasio’s facet.

And in an echo of the 2014 police funeral, a lot of the gang turned their backs on the mayor earlier than he completed talking.

On Friday, Williams stated the NYPD ought to take a hands-off method to protestors who’re demonstrating previous the town’s eight p.m. curfew, as a substitute of aggressively shutting them down.

“Don’t put additional tension spots and say you got to be home by this time,” he stated, earlier than faulting the mayor for failing to guarantee protests stay peaceable.

“It’s like you’re not even trying. I don’t know how much you care at his point to put forth a plan. I guess it’s good to show up at a George Floyd memorial, but where’s your plan?” Williams requested.

Pressed on his Facebook remark, Williams later stated, “This time we’re in is not about the mayor’s family or any one family, but the thousands of families and people across the city who are looking for leadership and action but aren’t receiving it.”