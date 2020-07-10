De Blasio Bans All Large Events In NYC

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is squashing all large events through September with one notable exception – Black Lives Matter marches will still be allowed.

De Blasio explained his decision to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“This is a historic moment of change,” he suggested. “We have to respect that but additionally say to people the forms of gatherings we’re used to, the parades, the fairs — we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now.”

And this – right here – is the way you know Democrats are making coronavirus decisions based on politics and not actual public health problems.

NYC Mayor de Blasio on cancelling large events through September: “It means like street fairs. It means big outdoor concerts and it means things like parades… It’s just not time for that now.” What about protests? “This is a historic moment. We have to respect that.” pic.twitter.com/RdOXpwkESZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 10, 2020

BLM Mural

Crime has been spiking in New York City thanks in large part to the Black Lives Matter riots, the inability for police to complete their job in response, and bail reform in a situation that allows criminals to instantly walk free.

They can take on the streets, but churchgoers and fairgoers are strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, as his city is turning into a cesspool of crime, De Blasio spent Thursday painting a Black Lives Matter mural facing Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

He was joined by race hustler Al Sharpton where that he told those in attendance to “show Donald Trump what he does not understand.”

Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera ripped de Blasio over the stunt.

“If [de Blasio] really cared about Black lives … he would have posters around New York City of all slain toddlers, teenagers and pregnant women who’ve been killed in the crossfire in the inner-city violence,” that he said.

President Trump has called the Black Lives Matter mural a “symbol of hate.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton helped paint a “Black Lives Matter” street mural facing Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. https://t.co/Kvh8H8I0c9 pic.twitter.com/54V378XwuR — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2020

Riots Good, Church Bad

In announcing that Black Lives Matter marches will go on, de Blasio is again affirming his belief that riots are ok, but peaceful religious gatherings or family events are bad.

He’s said this before.

This is precisely what suppression of the First Amendment by an oppressive authoritarian state appears like, in case you were wondering. https://t.co/CTVMVzhV3n — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 2, 2020

“When you see a nation, an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seeded in 400 years of American racism,” de Blasio said at a press conference last month.

“I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services,” he added.

De Blasio is nothing more than an anti-religious race hustler whose every move is designed to one-up his political opponents. He is guided by incompetence, pure and simple.