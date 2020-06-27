DC’s last July 4th celebration cost twice as much as in previous years, report shows

The Government Accountability Office report found that Independence Day events in 2016, 2017 and 2018 cost $6 million to $7 million yearly.

“In 2019, with the addition of the Salute to America event, the Department of Defense (DOD) and Executive Office of the President undertook additional efforts,” the report states.

“Estimated costs for the 2019 events on the National Mall increased to more than $13 million,” it continues. “This increase was attributable to the cost for DOD to transport several vehicles to the National Mall, the production and execution of the Salute to America event, and the additional security involved because the President attended the event.”

Last year’s festivities had a pronounced military focus, featuring flyovers, tanks along with other ceremonial units such as the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the usa Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”) and the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Team.

After a flyover from the plane that normally serves as Air Force One, Trump delivered 20 minutes of remarks that have been an homage to the country’s early history and its military. In a crowd-pleasing closer, the President hailed each branch of the military as aircraft from their fleets — including a B-2 stealth bomber and the Blue Angels — flew overhead, causing Washington’s buildings to shake and rumble. Bands heralded the average person branches using their official march songs. The plan was to possess two M1 Abrams tanks, two Bradley fighting vehicles and an armored M88 Recovery Vehicle, along with an “appropriate” quantity of accompanying personnel, a US defense official told CNN at the time. There were to be about 750 to 800 military personnel taking part in the celebration, a defense official told CNN. That didn’t include members of the DC National Guard who were activated to provide traffic control and security on the streets and in the city’s Metro system. Last year marked a vastly scaled-up version of how presidents ordinarily celebrate July Fourth — frequently with a picnic for service members and their loved ones on the White House South Lawn, followed by a viewing of fireworks on the Washington Monument. The event’s costs drew from several different funding streams. The National Park Service redirected nearly $2.5 million to help cover costs associated with the extravaganza, according to The Washington Post, money that the paper said is generally “primarily intended to improve parks across the country.” The Interior Department announced in a statement just before the function that the extra fireworks, valued at $750,000, was donated.

CNN’s Gregory Wallace, Kevin Liptak and Ryan Browne contributed to this report.

Source link