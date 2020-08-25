DC’s FanDome set the new gold standard for virtual events

In a time when we’re oversaturated with virtual events, it’s impossible not to notice that most of them don’t exactly run smoothly. There are technical issues, sessions that run too long, and people so burned out on Zoom chats that sitting down for another video call on a Saturday afternoon is torturous.

It’s for these reasons that the sheer excellence of DC FanDome is so striking.

DC FanDome was an eight-hour virtual convention held by DC Comics and Warner Bros. to highlight some of the biggest films, TV shows, game, and comics announcements. The biggest panels — those dedicated to Warner Bros. and DC’s film slate, including The Batman, Flash, Wonder Woman 1984, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League — were sandwiched between short sketches, interviews, rapid Q&As, and little tributes to the world of DC. FanDome was a testament to the power of having a unique platform to showcase content and host talent, alongside nailing the programming lineup.

DC’s creative team, headed by chief creative officer Jim Lee, understands the biggest problem facing virtual conventions is how tedious they quickly become. We’re spending all of our time staring at a screen — phones, laptops, TVs, tablets — now even more so than usual. Asking…