DC US Attorney says most accused of statue vandalism, destruction are ‘self-radicalized or lone wolves’

CHARGES IN ATTEMPT TO REMOVE JACKSON STATUE

So-called Rapid Deployment Teams (RDTs) from the Protecting American Communities Task Force (PACT), which consist of law enforcement officers specially competed in areas such as for instance crowd get a grip on and riot control, will soon be dispatched to Portland, Seattle and Washington D.C. Additional RDTs will be dispatched regionally in order to be flown into any area in just a few hours should unrest begin in other cities across the U.S.

Sherwin told host Tucker Carlson that federal prosecutors have brought charges in 150 cases “related to the destruction of federal property” along with for “a litany of other crimes that have been lost in the shuffle,” including arson and murder. He added that the government has leveraged local governments throughout the United States to handle local criminal offenses such as for instance theft and assault and battery.

“There appears to be — with some of these individuals, there is a loose affiliation with some extremist groups on the left and on the right and it appears that the bulk of, if not all the individuals arrested related to some of these violent acts are self-radicalized or lone wolves that self-identify with some of these groups,” that he said.

Sherwin added that it has been a “work in progress” to recognize the “command and control” structure of groups whose members have now been charged with criminal offenses.

“We have not identified that whole architecture yet,” he said.”

Earlier Thursday, federal law enforcement officials arrested a guy they called a “ringleader” in the recent attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square near the White House.

Law enforcement sources tell Fox News that Jason Charter was arrested at his residence without incident and charged with destruction of federal property. He was arrested by the FBI and U.S. Park Police as part of a joint task force.

These sources add that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role on the night time of June 22 each time a large group of protesters tried to pull down the Jackson statue.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.